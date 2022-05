Bucharest Unemployment Rate At 1.1% In April 2022

Bucharest Unemployment Rate At 1.1% In April 2022. Capital city of Bucharest registered 13,537 jobless people (of whom 7,163 women) at the end of April 2022, taking the unemployment rate to 1.10%, data from the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]