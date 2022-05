Alpha Bank Romania’s Operating Profit Doubles YoY To EUR5.6M In 1Q/2022

Alpha Bank Romania’s Operating Profit Doubles YoY To EUR5.6M In 1Q/2022. Alpha Bank, ranked among the top ten largest lenders in Romania by assets, on Friday reported an operating profit of EUR5.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 143% from EUR2.3 million in the same period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]