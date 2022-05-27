DefMin Dincu, Israeli counterpart Gantz discuss security situation in Black Sea on phone

DefMin Dincu, Israeli counterpart Gantz discuss security situation in Black Sea on phone. The Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, on Friday, with whom he discussed current topics on the security agenda in the Middle East and the Black Sea region, as well as the stage and perspectives of bilateral cooperation in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]