Finance Minister, Italian ambassador discuss prospects for new Italian investments in Romania
May 27, 2022
Finance Minister, Italian ambassador discuss prospects for new Italian investments in Romania.
Finance Minister Adrian Caciu and ambassador of the Republic of Italy in Bucharest Alfredo Durante Mangoni discussed on Friday at the Ministry’s headquarters bilateral economic cooperation and prospects for new Italian investments in Romania, the Finance Ministry said in a release. Italy ranks (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]