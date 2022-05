Agroland Business System Ends Q1 with RON66.8M Revenue

Agroland Business System Ends Q1 with RON66.8M Revenue. Agroland Business System (AG.RO), the Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group, which owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, posted consolidated revenue of RON66.8 million in the first quarter, up 21% compared with the year-ago period and net profit of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]