Amber Seeks To Hire 100 More Specialists At Its New Head Office In Botosani



Romanian video game developer Amber has relocated its more than 120 employees in Botosani to a new head office and plans to increase its Amber Botosani team by 100 more specialists, company representatives said in a statement.