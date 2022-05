Terapia Cluj Buys Uractiv Brand Portfolio From Fiterman Pharma

Terapia Cluj Buys Uractiv Brand Portfolio From Fiterman Pharma. Terapia Cluj, a local pharmaceuticals producer held by pharmaceuticals giant Sun Pharma, has acquired the Uractiv product range of the portfolio of Iasi-based company Fiterman Pharma, according to an announcement by Sun Pharma. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]