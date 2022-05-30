Kazakh-Romanian Energy Fund borrows EUR 83 mln for cogeneration power plant

Kazakh-Romanian Energy Fund borrows EUR 83 mln for cogeneration power plant. The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR) announced that it has successfully completed a syndicated loan totalling EUR 83 mln to finance the construction of the new cogeneration plant on the platform of the Petromidia refinery. The estimated deadline for the commissioning of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]