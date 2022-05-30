Romanian FinMin blames his Liberal predecessors for excessive borrowing

Romanian FinMin blames his Liberal predecessors for excessive borrowing. Romania must borrow RON 80 bln (EUR 16 bln) this year to "rollover" the debts made by the previous governments, finance minister Adrian Caciu said. However, his ministry pushed up the public debt at a similarly fast pace this year. In 2021, Romania's public debt increased by EUR 15.5 bln - (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]