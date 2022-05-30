Romanian households cash term deposits to buy foreign currency in Jan-Apr

Romanian households cash term deposits to buy foreign currency in Jan-Apr. The volume of bank deposits held by Romanian households in local banks has increased by RON 1.3 bln (EUR 260 mln) in the first four months of the year (to RON 285.2 bln), according to the end-April loan and deposit data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). It is indeed a relatively (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]