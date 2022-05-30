Genesis Property: 77% of Romanians want offices with leisure options in areas surrounded by green spaces

Genesis Property: 77% of Romanians want offices with leisure options in areas surrounded by green spaces. Returning to the office and defining the future working style has changed employees’ perceptions of their office. Romanians want offices where they have options for networking and interacting both at work and in their free time, a trend that is increasingly visible around the world. Thus, for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]