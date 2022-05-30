Awarding the “Country Brand Ambassador” distinction to Argentine artists Analía Selis and Mariano Castro together with the celebration of the Malbec World Day in the Argentine Residence in Bucharest



Awarding the “Country Brand Ambassador” distinction to Argentine artists Analía Selis and Mariano Castro together with the celebration of the Malbec World Day in the Argentine Residence in Bucharest.

Huge success of the 12th Malbec World Day celebrated in the Argentine Residence on May 19th! Being the first large-scale event organized since the pandemic curtailed all activities in this regard three years ago, the 200 guests that participated to this refined wine tasting, such as important (...)