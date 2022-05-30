EY Study: More than half of global car buyers seek electric vehicle for the first time



EY survey: 52% of global car buyers want an electric vehicle First-time appetite has passed 50% mark, rising 22 points in just two years European and Asian countries lead the way in electric vehicle adoption The number of consumers looking to buy electric vehicles (EVs) has hit a global (...)