Glovo Romania employees complain about being fired by Foodpanda after takeover

Glovo Romania employees complain about being fired by Foodpanda after takeover. Almost 40% of Foodpanda Romania's employees were fired after Glovo took over the company, although the new owner had given assurances that there would be no layoffs following the transaction. A total of 89 employees, mostly call-centre agents, were announced to be laid off earlier this year, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]