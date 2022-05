Paval Holding’s Net Profit Plunges 60% YoY To RON1.24B In 2021

Paval Holding’s Net Profit Plunges 60% YoY To RON1.24B In 2021. Paval Holding, the investment vehicle of brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval who own do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Dedeman, on Monday reported total revenue of RON1.37 billion for 2021, compared to RON3.3 billion in 2020, and a net profit of RON1.24 billion, down 60% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]