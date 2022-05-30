Nordis Group announces changes in the shareholding structure: Two of the Top Executives became Shareholders



Nordis Group, the only real estate developer of premium hotel and residential projects in Romania, expands the number of shareholders from 4 to 6, thus, recognizing the efforts and accomplishments of two of the top executives who have significantly contributed to the company’s growth in recent (...)