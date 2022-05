BAT, the most attractive FMCG employer in Romania

BAT, the most attractive FMCG employer in Romania. BAT Trading, the local distribution entity of BAT Romania, was designated by Romanians as the most appreciated employer in the local FMCG segment, according to the global Randstad Employer Brand 2022 study. BAT, the leader of the local tobacco market, is a strategic employer: the company has (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]