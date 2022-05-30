CBRE: 88% of the investment deals in office segment in Romania involve green office

CBRE: 88% of the investment deals in office segment in Romania involve green office. Accounting for 70% of green certified buildings and 85% of offices occupied in certified space, the stock of green qualified offices is comparatively higher in Romania than anywhere else in Europe. In addition, 88% of investment transactions in the office segment in Romania involve buildings (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]