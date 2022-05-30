Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for record price at Hong Kong auction

Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for record price at Hong Kong auction. The Pie Fight Interior 12 painting by Adrian Ghenie sold for HKD 81.06 million (almost USD 10.4 million) at a Christie's auction in Hong Kong last week. The sum represents a new auction record for the Romanian artist. The oil on canvas painting is signed and dated 'Ghenie 2014' (on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]