E.ON’s Delgaz Grid Unveils EUR143M Investments In Distribution Infrastructure Upgrades For 2022. Delgaz Grid, German utility group E.ON's natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania, on Monday announced investments of RON719 million (EUR143 million) in 2022, mostly to upgrade, expand, automate and digitize the natural gas and electricity distribution (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]