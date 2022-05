Celebrating Children’s Day 2022 in Bucharest

Celebrating Children’s Day 2022 in Bucharest . June 1 is Children’s Day, a day of fun dedicated to the celebration of children. In Romania, June 1 is also a public holiday, so children have the day off from school, parents are free from work, and they get to spend quality time together. This year, a variety of entertaining events are taking (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]