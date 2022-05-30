Weekly overview in pictures: Prince Charles visits Romania | Romanian director awarded in Cannes | Iron Maiden concert
The war in Romania's northern neighbor came under the spotlight once more when the Prince of Wales, who is on a visit in the country, dropped by the center for Ukrainian refugees set up at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest. Elsewhere, Romanian filmmaker Alexandru Belc was awarded the Best Director (...)
