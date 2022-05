Furniture Producer Elvila Ends 1Q/2022 With RON1.7M Loss

Furniture Producer Elvila Ends 1Q/2022 With RON1.7M Loss. Furniture manufacturer Elvila (ELV.RO) ended the first quarter of 2022 with RON1.73 million loss, higher than RON1.66 million in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON6.1 million, down 17.7% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]