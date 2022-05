Profi's 2021 Turnover Close To RON10B Threshold After 7.8% Growth

Profi's 2021 Turnover Close To RON10B Threshold After 7.8% Growth. Grocery retailer Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, had a turnover of RON9.5 billion in 2021, up 7.8% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]