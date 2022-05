Report: Supply Chain Disruptions May Cost European Economies Up To EUR920B In GDP By 2023

Report: Supply Chain Disruptions May Cost European Economies Up To EUR920B In GDP By 2023. Supply chain challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could result in a potential EUR920 billion combined losses to gross domestic product (GDP) across the Eurozone by 2023, as per a report released by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]