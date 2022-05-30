|
Cyberattacks, Increasingly Visible In Romania
May 30, 2022
Cyberattacks, Increasingly Visible In Romania.
Cyber-attacks have reached an unprecedented level and the global phenomenon is becoming more and more visible in Romania.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Agroland posts consolidated revenues of 66.8 million lei in the first quarter of 2022 and a net profit of 1.6 million lei
Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), Romanian retail, agriculture, and food group, which has the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, posts consolidated revenues of 66.8 million lei in Q1 2022, an increase of 21% compared to the same period last year and a net profit of 1.6 million (...)
AROBS posts revenues of 53.2 million lei and a net profit of 14.9 million lei in Q1 2022
AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts an operating revenue of 53.2 million lei in the first quarter of 2022 at an individual level, a 33% increase compared to Q1 2021, a turnover of 52.6 million lei, an (...)
Golin becomes the communication partner of Edenred, the leader of the local market of fringe benefits
Starting with this spring, Golin Romania has become Edenred‘s partner for PR and social media services. Golin will manage the communication of the corporate, brand and CSR activities carried out by the company, through traditional media channels, on the official Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn (...)
Safetech Innovations posts an operating revenue of 5.2 million lei and a net profit of 0.4 million lei in the first quarter of 2022
Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts an operating revenue of 5.2 million lei in Q1 2022, a decrease of 20% compared to the same period last year, a turnover of 3.4 million lei, a reduction of 23%... (...)
Color Smart Distribution is investing more than half a million euro for expansion in 2022
The company estimates a 50% increase in turnover for this year, compared to 2021 The Romanian company Color Smart Distribution, the only importer and distributor in Romania and the Republic of Moldova of the premium brands Novacolor and Pittsburgh Paints, has budgeted in 2022 an investment of (...)
EBRD nominates Madeline-Dalila Alexander, as Non-Executive Director, to the Board of Directors of Agricover Holding SA
The Board of Directors of Agricover Holding SA announces the appointment of Mrs. Madeline-Dalila ALEXANDER, as Non-Executive Director. Mrs. Alexander is nominated to the position by The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and will continue to serve as the President of the (...)
Cardinal Sandri to offer Pope's Gift to Ukrainian refugees in Romania
Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, will visit Romania Thursday to Sunday on the third anniversary of Pope Francis’ apostolic visit to Romania to meet Ukrainian refugees, to whom he will distribute the Pope’s Gift, according to the Press Office of the (...)
