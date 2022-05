Lemon Retail Park In Bucharest To Open In Sept 2022 After EUR15M Investment

Lemon Retail Park In Bucharest To Open In Sept 2022 After EUR15M Investment. Lemon Retail Park, built by Synergy Construct in Bucharest's northern area of Pipera, following an investment of EUR15 million, will be inaugurated in September 2022, real estate consulting firm CBRE said on Monday (May 30). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]