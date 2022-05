Agrinvest Credit IFN Seeks To Grant New Loans Worth Over RON45M In 2022

Agrinvest Credit IFN, a company specialized in financing the Romanian agricultural sector, on Monday said it plans to grant new loans worth over RON45 million in 2022 after the volume of loans granted surged by over 280% at end-April 2022 compared to the same period in