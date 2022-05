Building Material Wholesaler Sipex Starts Trading on AeRO Market on June 3

Building Material Wholesaler Sipex Starts Trading on AeRO Market on June 3. Construction material wholesaler Sipex Company, which raised RON10.6 million from investors in February, will start trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday, June 3, 2022, ZF has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]