Prince Charles participates in Sibiu in launch of the largest transnational reforestation project in Europe

Prince Charles participates in Sibiu in launch of the largest transnational reforestation project in Europe. HRH The Prince of Wales launched a landscape restoration project in the Carpathian mountains, funded by his Circular Bioeconomy Alliance Leading scientists, experts and practitioners met in Sibiu, Romania on 30 May to launch Europe’s largest cross border forest restoration project. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]