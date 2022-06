Cardinal Sandri to offer Pope’s Gift to Ukrainian refugees in Romania

Cardinal Sandri to offer Pope’s Gift to Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, will visit Romania Thursday to Sunday on the third anniversary of Pope Francis’ apostolic visit to Romania to meet Ukrainian refugees, to whom he will distribute the Pope’s Gift, according to the Press Office of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]