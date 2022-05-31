Cargus launches a new delivery solution for individual customers: simple, flexible, regardless of distance

Cargus launches a new delivery solution for individual customers: simple, flexible, regardless of distance. Cargus innovates the courier segment for individual customers and launches a new solution for them: the cost of delivery is set according to certain standard dimensions of the parcel and not the weight or distance it has to travel. Regardless if a parcel has to reach Constanta or Timisoara, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]