DIY chain Dedeman boasts revenues of over EUR 2 bln in 2021

DIY chain Dedeman boasts revenues of over EUR 2 bln in 2021. Do-it-yourself chain Dedeman, wholly controlled by Adrian and Dragoş Pavăl, reported its turnover rose by 10.5% to RON 10.03 bln (over EUR 2 bln) in 2021, according to data published at the Ministry of Finance, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The company's net profit rose even faster, by 15.4% to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]