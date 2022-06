ING Bank Romania reports 67% stronger earnings in Q1

ING Bank Romania reports 67% stronger earnings in Q1. ING Bank Romania announced that its net profit rose to RON 276 mln (EUR 55 mln) in the first quarter of this year, up 67% more compared to the same period last year. Total revenues amounted to RON 667 mln (+23% YoY), while the costs with provisions amounted to RON 46 mln (-52% YoY). The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]