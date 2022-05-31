APS buys NPL bundle and properties from Bank of Cyprus Romania in EUR 147 mln deal

APS buys NPL bundle and properties from Bank of Cyprus Romania in EUR 147 mln deal. Distressed debt specialist APS announced the acquisition of a portfolio of Romanian related Non-Performing loans and repossessed properties with a total contractual value of EUR 147 mln from Bank of Cyprus Group. The sale of this portfolio is in line with the Bank of Cyprus’ strategy for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]