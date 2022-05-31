Agroland posts consolidated revenues of 66.8 million lei in the first quarter of 2022 and a net profit of 1.6 million lei



Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), Romanian retail, agriculture, and food group, which has the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, posts consolidated revenues of 66.8 million lei in Q1 2022, an increase of 21% compared to the same period last year and a net profit of 1.6 million (...)