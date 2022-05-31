AROBS posts revenues of 53.2 million lei and a net profit of 14.9 million lei in Q1 2022
May 31, 2022
AROBS posts revenues of 53.2 million lei and a net profit of 14.9 million lei in Q1 2022.
AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts an operating revenue of 53.2 million lei in the first quarter of 2022 at an individual level, a 33% increase compared to Q1 2021, a turnover of 52.6 million lei, an (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]