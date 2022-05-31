Golin becomes the communication partner of Edenred, the leader of the local market of fringe benefits



Golin becomes the communication partner of Edenred, the leader of the local market of fringe benefits.

Starting with this spring, Golin Romania has become Edenred‘s partner for PR and social media services. Golin will manage the communication of the corporate, brand and CSR activities carried out by the company, through traditional media channels, on the official Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn (...)