Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts an operating revenue of 5.2 million lei in Q1 2022, a decrease of 20% compared to the same period last year, a turnover of 3.4 million lei, a reduction of 23%... (...)