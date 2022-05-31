President Iohannis: Romania supports the new package of sanctions against Russia

President Iohannis: Romania supports the new package of sanctions against Russia. President Klaus Iohannis on Monday said that Romania supports the new package of sanctions against Russia, pointing out that he will insist that the European Council’s statement include a solidarity clause. “We are talking about Ukraine from several points of view. We are discussing how to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]