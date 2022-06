Top Seeds Ends 2021 With 40% Higher Turnover Of RON249M

Top Seeds Ends 2021 With 40% Higher Turnover Of RON249M. Top Seeds, a provider of integrated solutions for the agricultural field, on Tuesday said it ended 2021 with a turnover of RON249 million, up 40% on the year, and a net profit of RON9 million, up 24% versus 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]