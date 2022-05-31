Sari meets Ia: Bucharest exhibition looks at garments from India, Romania

Sari meets Ia: Bucharest exhibition looks at garments from India, Romania. Ceremonial garments, hand-sewn clothing items or printed using traditional techniques can be seen in the exhibition Sariul întâlneşte Ia (Sari meets Ia), open between June 8 and June 20 at Arcub in Bucharest. The exhibition, curated by Iulia Gorneanu, includes items from Gorneanu’s collection of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]