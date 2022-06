Saga Festival takes place in Bucharest this weekend

Saga Festival takes place in Bucharest this weekend. DJ Snake, Tiesto, Fisher, Meduza, Afrojack, Marshmello, Black Coffe and Sickick are among the artists who will perform at Saga Festival 2022, set to take place between June 3 and June 5 at Bucharest’s National Arena. More than 90 trucks of equipment have arrived for the event from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]