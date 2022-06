Accor Group Set To Employ 600 More People In Romania By 2025

Accor Group Set To Employ 600 More People In Romania By 2025. French hotel group Accor, which currently has more than 950 employees in Romania, seeks to add 600 more people to its team until 2025, in order to support the opening and operation of more than ten new hotels. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]