EY: Foreign Direct Investment In Europe Picked Up In 2021

EY: Foreign Direct Investment In Europe Picked Up In 2021. Europe’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment (FDI) started to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic with a 5% increase in the number of projects announced in 2021 compared to 2020, the latest annual EY European Attractiveness Survey (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]