Real Estate Developer Impact Borrows EUR4.5M from Garanti Bank

Real Estate Developer Impact Borrows EUR4.5M from Garanti Bank. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) has notified its shareholders and investors of the signing of a working capital type loan agreement. Impact Developer & Contractor is the borrower, Garanti Bank is the lender and Bergamot Developments is the mortgage guarantor, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]