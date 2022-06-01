The most widespread methods of cyber-attack on individuals and companies in 2022



The most widespread methods of cyber-attack on individuals and companies in 2022.

By Dan Popa, Senior Territory Manager Romania at Veeam Software and Chris Norton, Regional Director – Africa at Veeam Software Cyber-attacks have reached an unprecedented level, and the phenomenon noticed internationally is becoming more and more visible in Romania. In mid-April, Dan Cîmpean, (...)