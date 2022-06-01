Romanians can now buy cars from Carvago with financing from TBI Bank within minutes



The annual inflation rate has significantly increased in Romania in the last year, and the trend may continue until the end of 2022, making it harder for customers to buy high value goods like cars. To make such purchases more accessible to consumers, TBI Bank has partnered Carvago, an (...)