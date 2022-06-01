PSD’s Ciolacu: Justice Ministry’s proposal for a fugitives law, correct approach for a European state. Romania will have progressive tax, as worldwide, yet not this year



The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, chairman of the co-ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday that the proposal of the Ministry of Justice regarding a law on “fugitives” represents “a correct approach”, noting that Romania is a European state and it is not (...)