Exhibition “Pope Francis – Pilgrim in Romania, three years since the apostolic visit” opens at MNIR. Apostolic Nuncio Buendia: I hope this opening will help to keep his spirit alive, serve to enable Romania to respond more and more his historical destiny,.

Apostolic nuncio to Romania and Moldova Miguel Maury Buendia said on Tuesday that imperialism, nationalist extremism and populist exclusivism today pose a danger to the world, adding that the Pope’s message in favour of respect for diversity and the integration of nations shows us the way (...)